Peninsula Appoints Physical Supply Trader in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Souris has worked for the company since June 2020. Image Credit: Marios Souris / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has appointed a new physical supply trader in Gibraltar.

Marios Souris was appointed to the role of physical supply trader in Gibraltar as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Souris has worked for the company since June 2020, starting out as an operations executive.

He had earlier worked for Pilot Boats Gibraltar in 2019 and 2020, and completed an internship with Vemaoil in the summer of 2018.

Peninsula is headquartered in Gibraltar and carries out physical bunker supply and back-to-back trading worldwide. The company sold a total of about 14.5 million mt of marine fuels last year, according to Ship & Bunker's Top Ten Bunker Companies for 2024 report.