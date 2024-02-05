Oldendorff Bulker to Take on Norsepower Rotor Sails

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bulker Dietrich Oldendorff will be equipped with three 24*4 m Norsepower rotor sails by the middle of this year. Image Credit: Oldendorff

A dry bulk carrier operated by shipping firm Oldendorff is set to take on a wind-assisted propulsion system.

The bulker Dietrich Oldendorff will be equipped with three 24*4 m Norsepower rotor sails by the middle of this year, Norsepower said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The installation will come in the second quarter of the year.

"We are extremely excited about reducing fuel consumption and emissions by harnessing the power of the wind with Norsepower Rotor Sails, a proven energy-saving product," Torsten Barenthin, director of research and development at Oldendorff, said in the statement.

Wind-assisted propulsion systems are gaining in popularity in the shipping industry as a means of cutting bunker consumption and GHG emissions. The systems are likely to become more widespread once shipping companies start to take on much more expensive alternative bunker fuels, making energy-saving systems more profitable.