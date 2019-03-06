BMS United Sponsors 2 More Sailing Athletes

Both athletes will represent Greece at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Image Credit: BMS United

While preparations for IMO2020 are now commonplace among industry stakeholders, BMS United has highlighted its focus for next year also extends beyond the traditional by adding two new members to its team of sponsored sailing athletes.

470-class sailors Maria Bozi and Rafailina Klonaridou will both represent Greece at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

“BMS United and our team of sailing athletes, share the same core values. It is a great honour to have brought Rafailina and Maria on board” said Antonis Xiros, Group Director of BMS United.

“We are united under the principles that drive our efforts for high standards and performance.”

Bozi and Klonaridou join Giannis Mitakis (Finn-Class), who has been sponsored by BMS since the beginning of his career.

The IMO 2020 global sulfur cap comes into force on January 1, 2020, while the Tokyo Olympics takes place from July 24 to Aug 9, 2020.