Ship Adrift and Listing in Red Sea After Crew Evacuation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is likely to be the 8,300 DWT multi-purpose product vessel Isa Star. Image Credit: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES

A commercial ship has been left adrift and listing in the Red Sea after its crew were evacuated, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship was reported as adrift about 105 nautical miles north-west of Al Hudaydah at 4:30 AM UTC on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"A military source reports that a merchant vessel is listing astern and is a hazard to shipping in the Bab-el-Mandeb," the agency said.

"The crew have been evacuated by coalition forces to Djibouti.

"Authorities are investigating and further updates to follow."

The vessel is likely to be the 8,300 DWT multi-purpose product vessel Isa Star, which EUNAVFOR ASPIDES reported as having sent a distress call on Thursday after flooding in the engine room before its crew were evacuated to Djibouti.

It has not yet been reported whether the evacuation happened as a result of an attack on the vessel or machinery failure.