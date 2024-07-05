Zero44 Platform Implements EUA Trading for EU-ETS Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has launched an EUA trading partnership programme, bringing in several trading partners into its platform. Image Credit: Zero44

Emissions management company Zero44 has introduced EUA trading into its EU ETS platform.

The firm has launched an EUA trading partnership programme, bringing in several trading partners into its platform, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The first companies to join the platform are ACT Group, AFS Group, Aither, Berenberg, Carlton Carbon, CFP Energy, Grey Epoch and Targray, with more to follow soon.

The firm's customers will now be able to trade EUAs directly with these partners through the Zero44 software.

"We want to offer both with our trading partnership program: guidance and freedom at the same time," Friederike Hesse, co-founder of Zero44, said in the statement.

"If you want to, you can work with our trading partners - but it's not an obligation.

"This also sets us apart from other emissions management companies.

"We are convinced that we have now found the optimal solution for our customers."