BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing along with a jump in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $523.50/mt on Thursday, paring the previous day's $3/mt decline.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $4/mt to $460.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $6.50/mt to $714/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $2.11/bl to $67.96/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2.50/mt to $497/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $4/mt to $453/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3.50/mt to $494/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1/mt to $475.50/mt.

Trading in ICE Brent futures is closed on Friday for the Easter public holidays.