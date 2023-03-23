BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Three Sessions

Bunker fuel prices advanced with crude at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $599/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since March 17. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $463/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3.50/mt to $873/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.37/bl to $76.69/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $21/mt to $566/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $5.50/mt to $536.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $5/mt to $562.50/mt and at Houston they rallied by $6.50/mt to $563/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.65/bl at $76.04/bl as of 9:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $4.89/mt fall in bunker prices.

