BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have declined sharply over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced with crude at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $599/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since March 17. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $463/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3.50/mt to $873/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.37/bl to $76.69/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $21/mt to $566/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $5.50/mt to $536.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $5/mt to $562.50/mt and at Houston they rallied by $6.50/mt to $563/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.65/bl at $76.04/bl as of 9:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $4.89/mt fall in bunker prices.