Titan Starts LNG Bunkering in Rotterdam

FlexFueler001. Image Credit: Titan LNG

Titan LNG says it has begun LNG bunkering operations in Rotterdam via its FlexFueler001 bunkering pontoon.

The LNG bunker permit for Rotterdam and the overall LNG bunkering accreditation were granted last month, and the first official bunkering was performed on June 14 to their long-term customer Norlines.

"We are proud the FlexFueler 001 is up and running after she successfully completed her trials," said Ronald van Selm, Chief Operating Officer at Titan LNG.

"We can now offer safe, reliable and efficient bunkering that resembles conventional bunkering and are ready to serve more LNG powered vessels in the ports of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp".

Earlier this year the firm said it will deploy a similar bunkering pontoon in the Port of Antwerp.

The FlexFueler002 is currently under construction and will be ready by mid 2020, with a third barge set to be announced in the coming months.