UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 75,500 DWT bulker Seaguardian came under attack about 82 nautical miles north-west of Al Hudaydah at 11:27 AM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The 75,500 DWT bulker Seaguardian came under attack about 82 nautical miles north-west of Al Hudaydah at 11:27 AM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said.

"The master of a merchant vessel reports an explosion in close proximity to the vessel," the agency said.

"There is no damage to the vessel, all crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past seven months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.