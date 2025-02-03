January EU ETS Compliance Costs Jump 89% Y-o-Y

The EU-ETS compliance cost for VLSFO consumption on intra-EU voyages rose by 89% on the year in January, according to Ship & Bunker data.

The average EU-ETS compliance cost for one tonne of VLSFO on an intra-EU voyage was $173.87 in January, up from $91.96 in the same month a year earlier. The cost for voyages between the EU and elsewhere is half this amount.

Shipping was included in the EU ETS from January 1, 2024, but for 2024 shipowners had surrender European Union Allowances (EUAs) for only 40% of the emissions generated on their voyages.

A rise in compliance cost was always expected this year, as in 2025 shipowners must now cover 70% of their emissions.

The additional gain was driven by an increase in the underlying cost of EUAs, which rose by 13.7% from an average of €66.90/EUA in January 2024 to €76.09/EUA in January 2025.

It should be noted that these calculations are based on shipowners buying EUAs at the time the fuel is burned.

The actual cost of compliance may vary significantly depending on the time of EUA procurement, as shipowners have until September 2025 to surrender the EUAs to cover emissions generated in calendar year 2024.

To help the industry understand the cost of compliance, Ship & Bunker is now publishing figures for the total cost of EU-ETS compliance on intra-EU voyages for VLSFO, HSFO and MGO consumption, taking in the EUA cost in euros or dollars plus the cost of the fuel.

