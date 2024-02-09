BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are advancing. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $650.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since February 2. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $499/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $6.50/mt to $880/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $2.42/bl to $81.63/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5.50/mt to $633.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $4/mt to $569.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $6/mt to $617/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $4.50/mt to $632/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.14/bl from the previous session's close at $81.49/bl as of 7:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.05/mt fall in bunker prices.