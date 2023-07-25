BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Junior Trader in Greece or Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Greece or Cyprus. Image Credit: Baseblue

Hybrid marine fuels firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a junior trader in either Greece or Cyprus.

The company is looking for candidates preferably with sales experience, a degree in shipping and native proficiency in Danish, Arabic, German, Italian or Turkish as well as excellent English, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.

"You will be an active part of the trading floor from day one with hands-on training," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will participate in internal and external courses, learn how to trade (buying/selling) and be guided on establishing your own customer portfolio and sourcing channels."

The advertisement lists the following day-to-day tasks for the role:

Building relationships with existing and new business partners

Conducting market research

Participating in client and supplier visits

