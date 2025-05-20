Rolls-Royce and Sanlorenzo Extend Yacht Engine Partnership Through 2028

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rolls-Royce will supply engines, automation, and emissions systems to Sanlorenzo yachts through 2028. Image Credit: Rolls Royce

Rolls-Royce and Italian yacht builder Sanlorenzo have extended their long-standing partnership with a new agreement covering the supply of propulsion, automation, and exhaust aftertreatment systems through 2028.

Under the deal, Rolls-Royce will deliver Series 2000 and 4000 engines for over ten Sanlorenzo yacht models, including the Alloy 44 and the Steel 62, Rolls-Royce said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

These engines are compatible with renewable diesel and are available with IMO III-compliant SCR systems for reduced emissions.

"We are delighted that Sanlorenzo continues to rely on our mtu engines," Denise Kurtulus, senior vice president for global marine at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said.

"Yacht operators benefit from their power, reliability and fuel efficiency, as well as from our worldwide service network."

"The yachting sector is living a phase of great technological innovation, especially for sustainability," Massimo Perotti, executive chairman of Sanlorenzo, said.

The renewed partnership supports Rolls-Royce's strategy to deliver integrated, sustainable propulsion solutions across the marine industry.