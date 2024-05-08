Finnlines Targets Fleet-Wide 7% Bunker Savings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Finnlines using a graphene-based hard foul release hull coating from GIT Coatings. Image Credit: Finnlines

Finnlines says it is targeting bunker savings of some 7% accross its ro-ro and ro-pax fleets with the adoption of a graphene-based hard foul release hull coating from GIT Coatings.

The XGIT-FUEL hull coating was first applied to one of its vessels in 2022. This was followed by four vessels as part of a recently signed fleet agreement.

It has since moved to apply the hull coating across its entire ro-ro and ro-pax fleet.

“By integrating XGIT-FUEL into our fleet, we are not only reducing costs and advancing our environmental goals but also setting a new standard in the industry for environmental responsibility,” said Thomas Doepel, VP and Deputy CEO at Finnlines.