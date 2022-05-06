GTT Wins Approval For Ballast-Free LNG Bunker Barge Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The concept is for an 18,700 m3 LNG carrier with two membrane tanks. Image Credit: GTT

France's GTT has won the approval of another classification society for its LNG bunker barge design that operates without ballast water.

Classification society Bureau Veritas has awarded approval in principal to GTT's 'Shear-Water' LNG bunker and feeder vessel concept, GTT said in a statement on its website this week. The news follows the firm's announcement in July 2021 that China Classification Society and DNV had approved the vessel design.

The concept is for an 18,700 m3 LNG carrier with two membrane tanks. The lack of ballast water in the vessel removes the risk of environmental contamination with aquatic organisms moving from one area to another, as well as cutting bunker consumption and emissions.

"We are proud to have developed "Shear-Water", an innovative ballast-free design for LNG bunker and feeder vessels," Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said in the statement.

"This new technological solution allows a reduction in investment and operating costs, simpler operations as well as a reduction in corrosion supporting a longer service life.

"Obtaining this approval by Bureau Veritas constitutes recognition of the ecological relevance and performance of our technological solution."