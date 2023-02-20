Israel Blames Iran for Suspected Oil Tanker Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry denied the accusation at a press conference on Monday. File Image / Pixabay

Israel's government has blamed Iran for a suspected attack on an oil tanker in the Middle East last week.

The Liberian-flagged tanker Campo Square was lightly damaged by an airborne object on February 10 in the Arabian Sea, news agency Reuters reported on Sunday. The vessel is linked to Israeli-controlled shipping firm Zodiac Maritime.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran was behind the attack at a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, according to the report.

A spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry denied the accusation at a press conference on Monday.

Iran has been linked to several attacks on tankers and other vessels in the Middle East in recent years.