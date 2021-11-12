UK Firm Launches New Flexible Shore Power System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore power systems allow ships to run emissions-free at berth and recharge batteries. Image Credit: Iconsys

UK technology firm Iconsys has launched a new shore power system designed to work with multiple vessel types.

The firm's Iconvert system offers flexibility on voltage and frequency, and can be equipped with batteries to form a microgrid, the company said in an emailed statement this week.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer a new solution to support decarbonisation of the marine sector to assist vessels in reducing emissions while in port," Tim Munn, business development consultant for marine and ports at Iconsys, said in the statement.

"The pressure is now on the owners and operators of support vessels who play a critical role in the supply chain to reduce emissions for the environmentally sensitive wind farm operators.

"Our technology offers a viable solution to this.

"We can see that alternative shore to ship power solutions are gathering pace in parts of Europe with the help of government funding which is urgently required in the UK."