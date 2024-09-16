Wärtsilä to Optimise 37 Royal Caribbean Ships' Engine Performance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wärtsilä will optimise the performance, reliability and availability of the ships' engines. Image Credit: Royal Caribbean Group

Engineering firm Wärtsilä has signed a deal to work on the engine performance of 37 ships owned by cruise firm Royal Caribbean Group.

The two companies have signed a five-year lifecycle agreement for the engineering firm to optimise the performance, reliability and availability of the ships' engines, Wärtsilä said in an emailed statement on Monday.

In order to improve emissions and operating costs, Wärtsilä uses AI technology to optimise predictive maintenance, while also having a portfolio of integrated powertrain systems, shaft line solutions, engines, propulsion systems, exhaust treatment, hybrid technology and digital technology.

"Together, we are committed to achieving the highest operational reliability and meeting the strictest sustainability and decarbonisation standards in the cruise industry," Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine, said in the statement.