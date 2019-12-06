More Boxships Move Offline for Scrubber Retrofits

by Ship & Bunker News Team

1.32 Mteu of box capacity inactive. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

83 box ships are currently inactive due to receiving scrubber retrofits, with a further 19 units offline and receiving retrofits as part of general repairs, according to the latest data from Alphaliner.

This has caused a sharp increase int he active container fleet to 225 ships for 1.32 Mteu as at 25 November.

Owners are also continuing to report significant delays at shipyards for the retrofit work, Alphaliner notes, with the average yard stay for the work currently 58 days excluding waiting time and positioning days.

Last month, Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Association (EGCSA) said the "meteoric rise" in orders for the technology has resulted in "broken promises and a rethink of decisions" on retrofits.