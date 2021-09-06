LNG Tankers Shift to Burning Oil as Gas Prices Surge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Expectations of a cold European winter are driving LNG prices higher. File Image / Pixabay

LNG cargo ships are shifting to burning conventional oil-based bunkers instead of natural gas as LNG prices hit record highs.

LNG tankers usually have the option either to burn boil-off gas from their cargo or conventional bunkers as fuel. These vessels are now maximising VLSFO or MGO use in response to this year's surge in LNG prices, news agency Reuters cited shipping sources as saying on Friday.

LNG bunkers priced in HSFO terms -- meaning priced based on the amount of gas needed to achieve the same amount of propulsion as 1 mt of HSFO -- overtook VLSFO prices at Rotterdam on June 14 and have remained at a premium since then, according to Ship & Bunker prices. LNG in HSFO terms at Rotterdam was at a $294.50/mt premium to VLSFO on Wednesday, compared with a $131/mt discount in early March.

LNG prices have jumped this year with a hotter-than-average summer in Asia and expectations of a colder-than-average winter in Europe.

"It's unusual for fuel oil to be cheaper than LNG, so traders are taking advantage of the cost economics to save on voyages," Reuters cited a Singapore shipping source as saying.