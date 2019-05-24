IMO2020: NYK Looks to Lessen VSLFO Compatibility Issues

Fuel shown without (l) and with (r) the addative. Image Credit : NYK

NYK and fellow NYK Group company Nippon Yuka Kogyo Co. Ltd. have developed a fuel additive aimed at reducing potential problems with the new bread of IMO2020 fuels.

"The additive improves safety by helping to avoid troubles that may be caused by certain contents of VLSFO," NYK said.

Specifically, the Yunic 800VLS additive suppresses the generation of sludge caused by asphaltene and paraffinic/wax content due to compatibility issues when commingling certain VLSFOs from different origins.

While much has been made of the potential compatibility problems of the new 0.50%S fuels, a recent analysis by Bunker One concluded issues are likely to be overstated and will probably be no worse than those already experience today in emission control areas (ECAs).