Bunker Holding Appoints Head of Strategy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuels giant Bunker Holding has appointed a new head of strategy, the company said Friday.

Jens Axel Adamsen has joined the company this month after previously serving as a strategic partner at Nordea.

"[Adamsen] will drive the development and implementation of strategy throughout Bunker Holding Group, and act as sparring partner to our management team," the company said in a LinkedIn post Friday.

"He is an experienced management consultant, and holds an Oxford MBA in strategy and business transformation."

With the current turmoil in the marine fuels market in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be significant opportunities for mergers and acquisitions within the bunker industry, and Bunker Holding would be one of the companies more likely to be looking to expand in this manner.