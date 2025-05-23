World's First Methanol Dual-Fuel Car Carrier Launched in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The methanol-fuelled car carrier will be officially delivered in the second half of this year. Image Credit: China Merchants Energy Shipping

China Merchants Shipping has launched the world's first methanol dual-fuel car carrier, capable of transporting up to 9,300 vehicles.

The milestone vessel was unveiled this week at the company's shipyard in Nantong, the firm said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

At 219.9 m in length, the ship is not only the first of its kind to run on methanol, but also the largest methanol-capable car carrier ever constructed by capacity.

It is the first in a series of methanol-fuelled vessels ordered by the company as part of its push toward cleaner maritime transport.

Following its launch, the vessel will undergo commissioning and sea trials, with delivery and official deployment scheduled for the second half of this year.

A total of 23 methanol-fuelled car carriers are on order as per the classification society DNV data.