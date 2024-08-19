BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Four-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $619.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since August 12.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $516.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $3/mt to $790/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $1.36/bl to $79.68/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $2/mt to $605/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $4/mt to $552/mt, at Fujairah they rallied by $0.50/mt to $601/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $0.50/mt to $566/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.13/bl from the previous session's close at $79.55/bl as of 5:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.98/mt fall in bunker prices.