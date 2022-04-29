Louis Dreyfus Completes Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel was tested on a voyage between Ghent and Santos. File Image / Pixabay

Agricultural products firm Louis Dreyfus has completed a trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its ships.

The firm used a B30 blend containing 30% biofuels on its vessel the MV Essayra over a 55-day return voyage from Ghent to Santos, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The company offset the carbon emissions from the conventional fuel element of the voyage with carbon credits, making the shipment carbon-neutral overall.

"As part of LDC's journey to help shape a net-zero economy, we are committed to contributing to shipping industry decarbonization through a range of actions and initiatives - including to explore alternative fuel solutions," Sébastien Landerretche, LDC's global head of freight, said in the statement.

"A result of the coordination between LDC's Carbon Solutions, Freight and Juice platforms, as well as Wisby Tanker, this successful first trial reflects LDC's ambition and know-how in the field, and our collaborative approach to tackling the industry's energy transition."