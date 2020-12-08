ADNOC Considers LNG Bunkers for Three New VLCCs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due for delivery in the first quarter of 2023. Image Credit: DSME

UAE oil producer ADNOC may consider LNG as a bunker fuel for three new VLCCs ordered from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), the Korean shipbuilder said last week.

ADNOC has ordered three VLCCs for delivery in the first quarter of 2023, DSME said in a statement on its website. The contract includes the option for three more tankers.

The contract also includes the option to deliver the vessels with duel-fuel propulsion systems that would make them capable of running on natural gas, DSME said in the statement.

LNG bunkering has made some significant inroads into the tanker industry over the past year, with a series of orders of gas-powered tonnage from tanker owners.