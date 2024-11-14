New LNG-Fuelled Wallenius Marine Ship Prepares for Maiden Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 6,500 car equivalent unit Way Forward has arrived at the Port of Emden for its maiden voyage. Image Credit

Shipping firm Wallenius Marine's newest LNG-fuelled car carrier is preparing for its maiden voyage.

The 6,500 car equivalent unit Way Forward has arrived at the Port of Emden for its maiden voyage, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The vessel is on long-term charter to Volkswagen Group, to be deployed carrying cars between Europe and the US.

Theship is capable of running on LNG, biofuels and conventional bunker fuels, as well as being equipped with a shore power connection and a shaft generator that can cut emissions by up to 10%.

"Like her sister ship Future Way, the design is optimized for the lowest possible energy consumption and lower emissions," the company said.