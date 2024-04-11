DNV's FuelBoss to Be Integrated into StormGeo Bunker Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership between the two companies will allow users to integrate e-BDN data and accelerate digitalisation. Image Credit: StormGeo

DNV's FuelBoss digital bunkering service is set to be integrated into StormGeo's bunker management platform.

The partnership between the two companies will allow users to integrate e-BDN data and accelerate digitalisation, StormGeo said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

FuelBoss is a digital platform launched by DNV in 2021, initially providing insights on every step of the LNG bunkering process, but now covering conventional bunkers as well. A similar partnership is also being developed between FuelBoss and Bunker Holding's AuctionConnect.

"With bunkering being one of the most manual and time-consuming operations in shipping, eBDN is another building block that will improve efficiency and transparency in the bunker supply chain," StormGeo said in the post.

"As DNV has been a trusted and exceptional partner for years now, we are proud to share our common vision for shaping the future of shipping with innovative solutions."