DNV's FuelBoss to Be Integrated into StormGeo Bunker Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday April 11, 2024

DNV's FuelBoss digital bunkering service is set to be integrated into StormGeo's bunker management platform.

The partnership between the two companies will allow users to integrate e-BDN data and accelerate digitalisation, StormGeo said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

FuelBoss is a digital platform launched by DNV in 2021, initially providing insights on every step of the LNG bunkering process, but now covering conventional bunkers as well. A similar partnership is also being developed between FuelBoss and Bunker Holding's AuctionConnect.

"With bunkering being one of the most manual and time-consuming operations in shipping, eBDN is another building block that will improve efficiency and transparency in the bunker supply chain," StormGeo said in the post.

"As DNV has been a trusted and exceptional partner for years now, we are proud to share our common vision for shaping the future of shipping with innovative solutions."

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com