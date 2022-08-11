Logistics Firm Kuehne+Nagel Offers Customers Biofuel-Related Offsets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Many shipping firms are now turning to biofuel bunker blends to cut their emissions in the short term. File Image / Pixabay

Logistics firm Kuehne+Nagel is offering its customers the possibility of offsetting the emissions from their shipments through the use of biofuels instead of conventional bunkers in the global fleet.

The company has secured the equivalent volumes of biofuel to cover the emissions from 40,000 TEU of shipments, it said in a statement on its website this week. Its customers can access offsets related to the use of these biofuels for their shipments on any trade or service worldwide.

Customers will receive documentation certifying their emissions offset.

"Kuehne+Nagel is committed to saving the emissions of 40,000 TEU through the use of biofuel," Otto Schacht, a board member at Kuehne+Nagel, said in the statement.

"We have secured this as the first of several high-volume options to offer our customers easy access to direct CO2e emissions free transport.

"We would like to encourage our customers to join us on the path to a zero carbon future."