Austrian Company Launches IMO2020 Grade Fuel

Trieste, northern Italy. File image/Pixabay.

Vienna-listed oil and gas company OMV has developed a very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) with 0.5% sulfur content in line with the marine fuel standard, ISO 8217:2017.

The 0.5% sulfur fuel has been produced "in close co-operation with the world's leading designer and manufacturer of low and medium-speed engines", the company said.

"Our new VLSFO will be produced in our Schwechat and Petrobrazi refineries and will be made available to our customers in the ports of Venice and Trieste in the northern Adriatic as well as the port of Constanta in Romania," according to Bas Verkooijen, a senior executive at the company.

The company added that it "will continue to supply marine customers with marine gasoil and high sulfur fuel oil for vessels with scrubbers".