Toyota Ships to Use Emissions Capture Service at Berth at Long Beach

by Ship & Bunker News Team

STAX's carbon capture system attaches to all vessel classes without modification at berth. Image Credit: STAX Engineering

Vehicle carriers working for Toyota Motor North America are set to use at-berth emissions capture services at the Port of Long Beach from next year.

STAX Engineering has signed a five-year deal with Toyota to provide an emissions capture and control service to all vessels visiting the Toyota Berth at Long Beach from next year, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

STAX's carbon capture system attaches to all vessel classes without modification at berth, removing 99% of particulate matter and 95% of NOx emissions.

So far the firm has used the system on 98 vessels at berth for a total of 5,087 hours, removing 39 mt of pollutants.

"We set out to provide an emissions capture and control solution that was reliable, easily accessible, and cost-effective," Mike Walker, CEO of STAX, said in the statement.

"As we begin to service Toyota, we're confident that we can meet the needs of the full breadth of the maritime industry, furthering our impact on the local air quality, public health, and environment.

"Continuing to establish strong partnerships will help build momentum for and trust in our technology as we expand beyond the state of California."