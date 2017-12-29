Quadrise Combustion Boiler Trial Project in Saudi Arabia Edges Closer to Production

The Quadrise trial is expected to commence early in 2018.

File Image / Pixabay

Quadrise Fuels International plc (Quadrise) today said that its planned combustion boiler trial project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has now seen installations for fuel production essentially completed and a third-party engineering study for the boiler consumption phase delivered to the client.

The company says progress continues to be made towards the finalisation of all the agreements under the trial, including a tri-party and various bilateral agreements between the key parties that define the key responsibilities and project deliverables.

"Given the scale of the boiler trial, there is an extensive fuel production phase and this remains on track to commence in Q1 2018, with associated bulk MSAR storage and shipping to the trial boiler to enable the combustion phase to be completed during the second half of 2018," said Quadrise.

The trial is expected to commence early in 2018, once all the agreements are finalised, notes the company.