ABS Approves Ammonia Bunker Delivery Vessel Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project is seeking to set up an ammonia bunker supply chain in Singapore. Image Credit: ABS

Classification society ABS has given its approval to a design for an ammonia-fuelled ammonia bunker delivery vessel.

The organisation has given approval in principle to Keppel Offshore & Marine for the design, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The 188m vessel will have cargo capacity of 33,000 m3.

The ship is being designed as part of Project Sabre, a consortium including AP Moller Maersk, Fleet Management Limited, Keppel Offshore & Marine, the Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Sumitomo Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore. The project is seeking to set up an ammonia bunker supply chain in Singapore.

"ABS understands the significant potential ammonia offers to shipowners and operators as well as ports and has developed deep insight into the unique safety challenges it introduces to the design, construction and operation of vessels using it for propulsion or power generation," Panos Koutsourakis, global sustainability director at ABS, said in the statement.

"ABS is leading the way in understanding the design and operation of ammonia-fuelled vessels and we are committed to working with key partners, such as those in Project Sabre, to support its safe adoption by the industry."