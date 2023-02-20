BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Five-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have almost erased last month's gains. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $12/mt to $660/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest point since January 13. The G20-HSFO Index was unchanged at $458/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $10.50/mt to $934.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $2.14bl to $83/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $22.50/mt to $630.50/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $24.50/mt to $570/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $19/mt to $625.50/mt and at Houston they slipped by $7.50/mt to $621/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.82/bl at $83.82/bl as of 9:53 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $6.17/mt rise in bunker prices.