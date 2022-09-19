Container Line HMM to Study Carbon Capture Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container line HMM is set to join a study looking into the prospects for carbon capture technology to play a role in the decarbonisation of shipping.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with technology company PANASIA to carry out a feasibility study, economic analysis and a risk assessment of onboard carbon capture systems, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The handling of the captured CO2 will he a key area of study.

The company expects to install a carbon capture system on board one of its vessels for operational tests following the research.

"Carbon capture technologies are one of the alternatives in support of the net-zero ambitions of the global community," Kim Gyou-bong, chief maritime officer at HMM, said in the statement.

"We will continue to participate in collaborative partnerships to develop onboard carbon capture solutions on our pathway to carbon neutrality."