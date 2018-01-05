Vard Inks Contract to Construct Boreal's All-Electric Newbuild

VARD will build a battery-powered ferry for Boreal. Image Credit: VARD

VARD today announced that it has signed an agreement to build a battery-powered car and passenger ferry for Norway's Boreal.

The vessel, which has been designed by Multi Maritime, will have a total capacity of up to 60 cars and 199 people.

"We are delighted to welcome Boreal as a new client to VARD, and look forward to building the battery-powered ferry, in which we can utilise our strong expertise in battery technology for efficient and environmentally friendly vessels," said Roy Reite, CEO and Executive Director of VARD.

The ferry is slated for delivery in Q3 of 2019, and is intended to begin operations in Norway from January 2020 on the Kvanndal-Utne route on the country's west coast.