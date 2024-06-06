Cruise Ship Expects 6-8% Bunker Consumption Saving From Propulsion Control System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maritime technology firm Qtagg has been awarded the contract to install its EcoPilot system on board the Danielle Casanova. Image Credit: Cosica Linea

Cruise firm Corsica Linea has signed a deal to install a propulsion control system on one of its vessels, with fuel consumption savings billed at 6-8%.

Maritime technology firm Qtagg has been awarded the contract to install its EcoPilot system on board the Danielle Casanova, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The system uses weather forecasts and ship data to calculate the best power plan for a route and a set arrival time, resulting in bunker consumption savings of 6-8%.

The Danielle Casanova is the largest of Corsica Linea's nine cruise ships, serving routes between France, Corsica, Algeria and Tunisia.

"For shorter voyages, like the trip between Dover and Calais lasting 90 minutes, we've observed savings of up to 20%, equating to over 500,000 Euros per year for our customers," Per Österberg, CCO of Qtagg, said in the statement.

"There's a notable market interest in integrating EcoPilot into large retrofit projects for propulsion control systems.

"Additionally, there's a growing trend in installing EcoPilot directly onto the bridge without the need for retrofitting, achieving a remarkable return on investment in just 3-4 months."