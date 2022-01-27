NYK Group Takes on Methanol-Fuelled Chemical Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be chartered to Waterfront Shipping Limited. Image Credit: NYK Group

Japanese shipping firm NYK Group has taken delivery of a new methanol-fuelled chemical tanker.

The Seymour Sun, owned by Singapore-based NYK Bulkship and built in South Korea, was delivered on January 27, NYK said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The vessel will be chartered to Waterfront Shipping Limited, the shipping unit of methanol producer Methanex Corporation.

"Seymour Sun has been equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use not only heavy fuel oil but also methanol," NYK said in the statement.

"Furthermore, when navigating using methanol as fuel, the vessel has a new technology that suppresses the production of NOx by adding water to methanol to lower its temperature during combustion.

"As a result, the vessel can comply with the IMO's stringent Tier III NOx emission standard and contribute to environment-friendly transportation without the need for an exhaust gas recirculation system and a selective catalytic reduction device."