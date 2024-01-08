Cosco Halts Vessel Calls to Israeli Ports: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Refineries at Haifa, Israel. File Image / Pixabay.

Chinese shipping giant Cosco has stopped calls at Israeli ports, according to Israeli media reports.

The report, in Israeli media outlet Globes, gave no reason for the move. Reuters said that Israeli port officials were checking the report.

According to the Globes report, If correct, there would be knock-on impacts for Israeli shipping line ZIM which co-operates with Cosco on Asian legs. Haifa Bayport could also be affected as it is operated by Shanghai International Port Group and is where many Cosco ships call, the report said.

International shipping has become caught up in the Israel-Hamas conflict as Yemen-based Houthi rebel groups have fired on vessels in an attempt to disrupt trade.

A number of shipping companies have subsequently diverted their ships to avoid the Red Sea area.