BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6.50/mt to $660.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since November 24. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4.50/mt to $528/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $885/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.02/bl to $80.86/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $8.50/mt to $666.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $10/mt to $586.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $8.50/mt to $646.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $8.50/mt to $589.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.14/bl at $80.72/bl as of 8:04 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.05/mt fall in bunker prices.