Unique Group to Retrofit Three ADNOC Tankers With Scrubbers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The scrubbers will be produced by Bluesoul, and installed at shipyards in China. File Image / Pixabay

Subsea and offshore services company Unique Group is set to retrofit three vessels owned by ADNOC Logistics & Services with scrubbers.

Under the deal Unique will have the scrubbers designed, manufactured and installed within the next six months, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday. The scrubbers will be produced by Bluesoul, and installed at shipyards in China.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us to utilise our technical capabilities to support ADNOC's goal to reduce the emissions from their vessels and contribute to a cleaner environment," Rakesh Bangera, head of sales at Unique Group, said in the statement.

"We have already kickstarted the project to ensure a seamless delivery of the project before the deadline.

"We have a long-standing track record with ADNOC Logistics, and over the years, we have worked together to provide the latest integrated solutions for their requirements."