World's Largest Container Ship is Running on HSFO With Scrubbers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC is the world's largest shipping company. File Image / Pixabay

The newest vessel to take the title of the world's largest boxship is now in operation, using HSFO with a scrubber as its main energy source.

Container line MSC has taken delivery of two ultra-large container ships this month, the MSC Irina and the MSC Tessa.

The MSC Irina is the world's largest boxship with 24.346 TEU of container capacity, while the MSC Tessa is in third place with 24,116 TEU.

Both ships have been delivered with scrubbers, allowing them to run cheaper HSFO while complying with regulations limiting sulfur emissions.

The deliveries highlight the growing importance of scrubbers in the bunker market, with HSFO steadily increasing its share of conventional bunker sales after that share dropped sharply when the 0.50% sulfur limit came into force at the start of 2020.

Shipping industry body BIMCO reported this week that a total of 399 scrubber installations were seen in 2022, down by 24% from the previous year's total. This decline in installations was somewhat inevitable, with these installations being at a peak in the immediate two years after IMO 2020 came into force.

But HSFO demand continues to climb as more scrubber-equipped vessels are delivered.

in Singapore HSFO took up 28.5% of conventional bunker demand last year, up from 25.8% the previous year.

In Rotterdam the 2022 HSFO share was 31.9%, up from 28.8% the previous year. And in Fujairah the 2022 share was 19.8%, up from 17.4% in 2021.