Methanex Targets Methanol Bunker Demand in ARA and South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The producer has struck new partnerships in Europe and Asia to expand its marine fuel supply network. Image Credit: Methanex

Methanex Corporation, the world's largest methanol producer, has announced new methanol bunkering partnerships in the ARA hub and in South Korea.

In ARA, the company will work with TankMatch to deliver barge-to-ship methanol bunkering, strengthening supply options in one of Europe's busiest bunker fuel hubs, the firm said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The move follows its takeover of OCI Global's bunkering arrangement with UniBarge, expanding coverage to a wider pool of customers.

In South Korea, the company has partnered with Alpha Maritime and Hyodong Shipping to support last-mile methanol bunkering operations.

"These partnerships allow us to safely and reliably fuel ships with methanol in two of the busiest global trade corridors that are pivotal to maritime decarbonization, Mark Allard, Methanex's Senior Vice President of Low Carbon Solutions.

"By leveraging our global supply chain with the expertise of trusted local bunkering operators, we now provide a fully integrated, end-to-end methanol fuel solution to support the maritime industry's needs."