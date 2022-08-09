SEA-LNG Highlights CII Performance of Retrofitted LNG-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The option with a VLCC retrofitted to run on LNG 'improves CII ratings substantially', according to the statement. Image Credit: SEA-LNG

In its latest material promoting LNG bunkering , industry body SEA-LNG has focused on the performance of ships retrofitted to run on LNG under the Carbon Intensity Indicator measure used by the IMO.

The organisation has analysed the performance of 2-stroke engines running on VLSFO, LNG and HSFO with a scrubber, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The option with a VLCC retrofitted to run on LNG 'improves CII ratings substantially', according to the statement.

The CII system awards ships a grade from A to E based on the carbon intensity performance noted in the data submitted to the IMO.

"Increasingly stringent environmental regulations will drive down the CII grades for existing ships and will have a detrimental effect on charter rates for those powered using fuel oil," SEA-LNG said in the statement.

“ Retrofitting vessels to use LNG fuel helps to future proof vessels, reducing costs and improving returns.

"The financial viability of vessels that are just a few years old will be under severe threat if significant action to reduce emissions is not taken, such as an alternative fuel retrofit.

"Retrofitting vessels to use LNG fuel helps to future proof vessels, reducing costs and improving returns."

LNG bunkering has come under sustained assault on environmental grounds over the past two years, with opponents seeing it as a continuation of the use of fossil fuels. Supporters focus on the GHG emission reductions achievable through the use of fossil LNG today, and the pathway to using bio- and synthetic LNG in future with greater emission savings.

"For owners, modernising a ship through retrofit can be carried out more quickly than building a new vessel," the organisation said.

"New vessels typically take around two years to build.

"Accessing and scheduling work with a retrofit yard is often easier, as they have more capacity than newbuild yards.

"Retrofitting can also be arranged as part of a scheduled drydock call for a VLCC, meaning out of service time is reduced across the entire project."