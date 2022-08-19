BUNKER JOBS: Maritime Recruitment Company Seeks Traders For Multiple Roles Worldwide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd is based in the UK. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Recruitment firm Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd is seeking applicants for multiple bunker trading roles worldwide.

The company has clients seeking experienced bunker traders in Dubai, Denmark, the US, Singapore and London, Vernon Jayanathan, the firm's director, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"Those with transferable client lists and a relentless work ethic are preferred," Jayanathan said.

"The ones that apply and get chosen by either client can expect generous packages and dynamic work environments where success really is rewarded.

"For those that come forward, unquestionable negotiation skills, commercial excellence as well as exceptional #sales and account management ability are a must.

"Those who are self-motivated and are team players would be preferred."

For more information and to talk to the company confidentially about the roles, contact vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com.