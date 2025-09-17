Nissen Kaiun Takes Stake in Dutch Wind Propulsion Firm Econowind

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nissen Kaiun said it views Econowind’s wind-assisted ship propulsion system as a proven solution already available on the market. Image Credit: Econowind

Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun has acquired a stake in Dutch wind propulsion company Econowind as it considers deploying the firm’s larger VentoFoil units on its fleet.

Econowind has delivered more than 130 of its suction-based VentoFoils globally, mainly for short-sea trades, but sees Nissen Kaiun’s backing as a springboard into deep-sea markets and potentially to Asian production.

The investment reflects interest in practical, bunker fuel-saving solutions as shipping faces pressure to decarbonise, Econowind said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

“We recognised that Econowind has a mature Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion solution in the market, a spokesperson for Nissen Kaiun said.

“We are currently looking into installing the large version of their innovative VentoFoils on our vessels.”

Econowind noted that wind propulsion systems are gaining traction as shipping companies seek to reduce bunker fuel consumption and emissions.