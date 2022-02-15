Newbuild Orders Favour Alternative Bunker Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container ships: alt fuel focus. File Image / Pixabay

A spate of newbuildings geared to alternative marine fuels are dominating early shipbuilding orders for 2022, new figures suggest.

Citing data from shipbroker Clarksons, Tradewinds reported that more than 80% of the newbuildings (on a deadweight tonnage basis) contracted in January can burn alternative fuels.

The numbers have partly been shaped by orders from box ship operators. Among the orders in January were 34 container ships, of which 15 are liquefied natural gas dual-fuel designs, Clarksons said.

With new order records set in the container ship and gas carrier sectors last year, the shift towards alternative fuels tends to focus on certain vessel classes, Clarksons was reported as saying.