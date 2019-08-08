Ultra Large Boxships Get Scrubbers

Boxships: scrubber installation. File image/Pixabay>

Four ultra-large boxships are to have exhaust gas cleaning equipment, which is more commonly referred to as scrubbers, installed, according to maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

The four ships, which were reported to be out-of-service, belong to boxship operating giants CMA CGM and the Mediterranean Shipping Company, a fact confirmed to the publication.

CMA CGM has also ordered a number of newbuilds of 15,000 twenty foot equivalent units (TEU) to run on liquified natural gas.

Ultra-large boxships have a cargo capacity of around 20,000 TEU.