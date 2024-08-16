BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $620/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since August 12.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $4/mt to $514.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $1/mt to $793/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.18/bl to $81.04/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $4/mt to $607/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $556/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $6/mt to $600.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $0.50/mt to $566.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.28/bl from the previous session's close at $80.76/bl as of 6:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.11/mt fall in bunker prices.