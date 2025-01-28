Glander International Bunkering Launches FuelEU Compliance Calculator

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The calculator allows users to understand potential penalties and savings based on voyage type, fuel and quantity. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering has launched a new tool to help its customers plan how to comply with the FuelEU Maritime regulation.

The calculator allows users to understand potential penalties and savings based on voyage type, fuel and quantity, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

FuelEU Maritime came into effect at the start of this year, setting progressively toughening carbon intensity reduction requirements for ships visiting Europe.

"As the industry adapts to new regulations, understanding the implications of fuel choices is crucial to operating efficiently and responsibly," Frederik Moser, head of new fuels at Glander, said in the statement.

"Our goal is to help maritime operators reduce costs, avoid penalties, and transition to new fuels in a smoother, more efficient way."

To view the simplified version of the calculator, click here.